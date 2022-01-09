Skip to main content
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 29 36.4 222-552 .402 92-284 159-181 .878 695 24.0
McCollum 24 35.3 191-451 .424 77-196 35-50 .700 494 20.6
Powell 34 32.9 211-464 .455 75-188 137-167 .820 634 18.6
Nurkic 35 25.9 181-328 .552 7-31 104-144 .722 473 13.5
Simons 33 25.4 160-365 .438 76-195 45-47 .957 441 13.4
Little 33 24.6 106-231 .459 34-109 47-67 .701 293 8.9
McLemore 21 14.7 54-126 .429 41-101 10-11 .909 159 7.6
Covington 35 27.8 91-226 .403 56-164 7-7 1.000 245 7.0
Nance 37 23.2 102-198 .515 19-62 32-49 .653 255 6.9
Smith 20 17.2 42-104 .404 6-22 22-32 .688 112 5.6
Perry 2 20.5 4-9 .444 1-2 2-2 1.000 11 5.5
Zeller 25 13.2 46-81 .568 0-4 36-47 .766 128 5.1
McGriff 3 15.3 5-14 .357 2-6 2-2 1.000 14 4.7
Williams 2 6.0 2-3 .667 0-0 4-7 .571 8 4.0
Elleby 19 7.9 20-45 .444 8-23 7-8 .875 55 2.9
Snell 26 12.6 20-56 .357 16-44 3-3 1.000 59 2.3
Watford 12 6.3 10-23 .435 0-0 6-10 .600 26 2.2
Blevins 3 4.7 2-4 .500 2-3 0-0 .000 6 2.0
Brown 14 5.1 10-27 .370 0-5 4-11 .364 24 1.7
Cumberland 3 4.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 38 240.7 1480-3309 .447 512-1440 662-845 .783 4134 108.8
OPPONENTS 38 240.7 1575-3286 .479 520-1372 634-837 .757 4304 113.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 13 107 120 4.1 212 7.3 37 1 17 83 11
McCollum 27 72 99 4.1 107 4.5 51 0 26 46 17
Powell 14 84 98 2.9 73 2.1 77 0 34 52 15
Nurkic 85 270 355 10.1 86 2.5 115 1 39 75 18
Simons 18 66 84 2.5 86 2.6 66 0 14 44 5
Little 48 141 189 5.7 37 1.1 70 0 22 31 28
McLemore 7 16 23 1.1 13 .6 25 0 6 11 0
Covington 26 155 181 5.2 41 1.2 86 1 44 37 41
Nance 58 151 209 5.6 73 2.0 67 0 38 27 13
Smith 10 38 48 2.4 66 3.3 24 0 25 32 9
Perry 2 5 7 3.5 2 1.0 6 0 1 1 0
Zeller 45 69 114 4.6 20 .8 53 0 8 18 6
McGriff 6 9 15 5.0 3 1.0 7 0 0 0 1
Williams 0 2 2 1.0 2 1.0 0 0 0 0 0
Elleby 9 24 33 1.7 7 .4 21 0 4 7 0
Snell 7 33 40 1.5 16 .6 30 0 5 7 4
Watford 5 14 19 1.6 7 .6 7 0 2 3 5
Blevins 0 1 1 .3 1 .3 0 0 0 2 0
Brown 7 13 20 1.4 5 .4 10 0 2 5 4
Cumberland 1 2 3 1.0 1 .3 2 0 0 0 0
TEAM 388 1272 1660 43.7 858 22.6 754 3 287 514 177
OPPONENTS 346 1297 1643 43.2 985 25.9 755 3 277 501 156
More for you