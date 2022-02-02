Skip to main content
Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 29 36.4 222-552 .402 92-284 159-181 .878 695 24.0
McCollum 33 35.4 269-606 .444 105-265 45-64 .703 688 20.8
Powell 39 33.1 237-522 .454 88-218 154-192 .802 716 18.4
Simons 45 28.3 253-575 .440 127-318 69-76 .908 702 15.6
Nurkic 48 27.5 267-490 .545 10-46 157-226 .695 701 14.6
Little 42 25.9 145-315 .460 51-154 69-94 .734 410 9.8
McLemore 34 17.4 102-243 .420 81-197 20-26 .769 305 9.0
Covington 47 29.7 128-328 .390 79-224 30-36 .833 365 7.8
Nance 37 23.2 102-198 .515 19-62 32-49 .653 255 6.9
Smith 32 17.0 70-165 .424 6-27 34-49 .694 180 5.6
Perry 2 20.5 4-9 .444 1-2 2-2 1.000 11 5.5
Zeller 27 13.1 51-90 .567 0-4 38-49 .776 140 5.2
McGriff 3 15.3 5-14 .357 2-6 2-2 1.000 14 4.7
Williams 2 6.0 2-3 .667 0-0 4-7 .571 8 4.0
Elleby 27 11.2 38-88 .432 14-44 15-18 .833 105 3.9
Watford 25 10.8 41-73 .562 0-7 16-24 .667 98 3.9
Snell 36 13.6 28-81 .346 18-61 3-3 1.000 77 2.1
Brown 21 5.0 18-39 .462 0-7 6-13 .462 42 2.0
Blevins 9 5.2 5-14 .357 4-10 0-2 .000 14 1.6
Cumberland 3 4.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 51 240.5 1988-4407 .451 697-1937 855-1113 .768 5528 108.4
OPPONENTS 51 240.5 2095-4410 .475 686-1865 855-1121 .763 5731 112.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 13 107 120 4.1 212 7.3 37 1 17 83 11
McCollum 30 107 137 4.2 149 4.5 73 0 32 67 21
Powell 16 110 126 3.2 81 2.1 87 0 39 60 16
Simons 19 101 120 2.7 165 3.7 88 0 22 80 6
Nurkic 132 381 513 10.7 127 2.6 161 1 56 121 28
Little 58 178 236 5.6 54 1.3 82 0 25 40 36
McLemore 8 39 47 1.4 27 .8 50 0 12 22 4
Covington 39 222 261 5.6 59 1.3 127 1 70 55 62
Nance 58 151 209 5.6 73 2.0 67 0 38 27 13
Smith 15 60 75 2.3 108 3.4 45 0 35 45 11
Perry 2 5 7 3.5 2 1.0 6 0 1 1 0
Zeller 50 75 125 4.6 22 .8 56 0 8 19 6
McGriff 6 9 15 5.0 3 1.0 7 0 0 0 1
Williams 0 2 2 1.0 2 1.0 0 0 0 0 0
Elleby 16 42 58 2.1 23 .9 37 0 14 11 3
Watford 16 50 66 2.6 24 1.0 32 0 6 14 13
Snell 10 53 63 1.8 18 .5 41 0 7 10 4
Brown 10 18 28 1.3 5 .2 15 0 2 7 4
Blevins 0 3 3 .3 3 .3 2 0 0 5 0
Cumberland 1 2 3 1.0 1 .3 2 0 0 0 0
TEAM 499 1715 2214 43.4 1158 22.7 1015 3 384 709 239
OPPONENTS 465 1753 2218 43.5 1320 25.9 1008 4 384 689 226
