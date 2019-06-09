Portugal beats Netherlands to win 1st Nations League final

Portugal's Goncalo Guedes, centre, reacts after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Netherlands at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, June 9, 2019. less Portugal's Goncalo Guedes, centre, reacts after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Netherlands at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, ... more Photo: Armando Franca, AP Photo: Armando Franca, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Portugal beats Netherlands to win 1st Nations League final 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has won the inaugural UEFA Nations League tournament, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in Sunday's final for its second title in three years.

Gonçalo Guedes scored the winner early in the second half to give Portugal its first trophy since the 2016 European Championship.

The hosts' victory in UEFA's newest competition denied the Netherlands its first trophy since the 1988 European Championship. The revamped Dutch team was seeking some redemption after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo, coming off a hat trick in the semifinals, wasn't much of a factor against Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk in the matchup of likely contenders for the player of the year award, but Guedes couldn't be stopped when he hit a powerful right-footed shot from outside the area in the 60th minute at the Estádio do Dragão.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni