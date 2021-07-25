Positive COVID test knocks DeChambeau out of Olympics EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer July 25, 2021 Updated: July 25, 2021 12:27 a.m.
KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau's hopes of getting his season back on track with an Olympic medal cratered Sunday after he tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States for Tokyo.
The 2020 U.S. Open champion will be replaced by Patrick Reed.