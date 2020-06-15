Recommended Video:

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, AUS Dec. 11-15, 2019 Final Top 10 automatically qualify United States
1. Justin Thomas 1,471
2. Patrick Reed 1,165
3. Brendon Todd 1,110
4. Webb Simpson 1,083
5. Lanto Griffin 1,026
6. Xander Schauffele 938
7. Daniel Berger 929
8. Bryson DeChambeau 855
9. Kevin Na 827
10. Cameron Champ 780
11. Collin Morikawa 743
12. Scottie Scheffler 697
13. Tom Hoge 654
14. Harris English 630
15. Tyler Duncan 608
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 192.94
2. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 187.11
3. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 184.68
4. Adam Scott AUS 180.30
5. Abraham Ancer MEX 160.39
6. Haotong Li CHN 128.63
7. C.T. Pan TPE 125.77
8. Cameron Smith AUS 124.17
9. Jason Day AUS 120.57
10. Jazz Janewattananond THA 113.86
11. Sungjae Im KOR 112.04
12. Justin Harding RSA 109.67
13. Corey Conners CAN 102.34
14. Shugo Imahira JPN 100.47
15. Byeong Hun An KOR 97.26