Protective Life gets naming rights for new Alabama stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The insurance company Protective Life has been awarded the naming rights for the new $174 million open-air stadium planned for downtown Birmingham, Alabama.

Al.com reported Thursday that the Birmingham-based company will pay $1 million per year for the rights under a contract expected to last 15 years. The executive director of the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority, Tad Snider, says Regions is also contributing to the stadium through a $500,000-per-year contract expected to last 10 years.

Construction on the 55,000-seat stadium is expected to start this summer or fall. It's unclear if it will be completed in time for The World Games 2021 and the 2021 UAB football season.

