Przybylko, Picault each score, Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko and Fabrice-Jean Picault scored seven minutes apart in the second half and the Philadelphia Union beat expansion FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (5-3-2) moved atop the Eastern Conference for a three-way tie with D.C. United and the Montreal Impact. Philadelphia has lost just once in its last eight games. Cincinnati (2-6-2) lost its fourth straight — all by shutout — as its goal drought reached 431 minutes.

Przybylko opened the scoring in the 63rd minute by heading home Olivier Mbaizo's cross, and Picault sent a close-range shot over goalkeeper Spencer Richey.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Matt Freese, who made his first MLS start last week in place of injured Andre Blake, was replaced by Carlos Miguel Coronel in the 40th minute due to an abdominal injury.

The Union also won the first matchup of the season, 2-0, on March 30.