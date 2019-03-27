Pulisic scores, leaves with leg injury as US ties Chile 1-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Pulisic became the youngest American to score 10 international goals, then limped off with a quadriceps injury during the United States' 1-1 exhibition tie against South American champion Chile on Tuesday night, a result that denied Gregg Berhalter's bid to become the first American coach to win his first four games.

Pulisic scored in the fourth minute, bursting toward goal, running onto a one-touch pass from Gyasi Zardes and beating goalkeeper Gabriel Arias from just inside the penalty area. At 20 years, 189 days, Pulisic broke the American mark to double digits set in October 2010 by Jozy Altidore at 20 years, 337 days. Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath had cleared the ball to Zardes at midfield.

Pulisic had been grabbing his right leg even before he went down in the 34th minute near midfield, which prompted an athletic trainer to come out. Pulisic limped off under his own power, was attended to on the bench and was replaced by Sebastian Lletget.

Pulisic had not scored since the October 2017 defeat at Trinidad and Tobago that eliminated the Americans from World Cup qualifying. He has been bothered periodically by leg injuries this season at Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea agreed in January to buy Pulisic from Dortmund for 64 million euros (then $73 million) and loaned him back to the German club for the rest of the season.

Chile, ranked 13th in the world, tied the score in the nine minute when 28-year-old defender Oscar Opazo scored his first international goal. The Americans failed to clear the ball as in bounced around the penalty area, and Opazo one-timed the ball past goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, with the ball taking a slight deflection off a defender.

That was the first goal allowed by the U.S. under Berhalter, who opened with three wins to match the record set by Bob Bradley in 2007.

Berhalter changed seven starters from Friday's 1-0 win over Ecuador, and Chile dominated possession. DeAndre Yedlin started at right back in place of Tyler Adams, who returned to RB Leipzig in Germany, and Tim Ream remained at left back. Omar Gonzalez and Matt Miaza took over from John Brooks and Aaron Long in central defense, Michael Bradley replaced Wil Trapp in defensive midfield.

Left back Daniel Lovitz entered in the 56th minute for winger Corey Baird, and the formation shifted to five defenders, with Ream moving to the middle.

