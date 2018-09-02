Pulisic to miss US exhibitions

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Christian Pulisic will miss the United States' exhibitions against Brazil and Mexico because of a muscle injury, and Sebastian Lletget will return to the national team for the first time since a severe foot injury in March 2017.

Interim coach Dave Sarachan selected 24 players Sunday for the matches, again bypassing veterans such as Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore. Sarachan replaced Bruce Arena last October after the U.S. failed to qualify for the World Cup and has given 18 players debuts in six games, including 10 age-eligible for the 2020 Olympics.

Aaron Long, a 25-year-old New York Red Bulls central defender, is the only player on the roster with no previous national team experience.

The U.S. plays Brazil on Friday at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Mexico on Sept. 11 at Nashville, Tennessee.

Pulisic, who turns 20 on Sept. 18, missed Dortmund's Bundesliga match on Friday with what his club called a muscle injury.

Defender John Brooks and midfielder Kellyn Acosta are on the roster for the first time this year. Tim Weah, son of current Liberian President and former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, is on the roster after scoring his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain last month. Fellow 18-year-old Josh Sargent, who has yet to make his first-team debut with Werder Bremen, was not included.

Earnie Stewart, the former U.S. midfielder who became general manager last month, is leading the search for a new coach. The Americans do not have a competitive match until the CONCACAF Gold Cup next June.

The U.S. plays Colombia on Oct. 11 at Tampa, Florida, and is attempting to schedule a second game for next month. The Americans play England on Nov. 15 at London and Italy five days later at a site to be announced.