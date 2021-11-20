Skip to main content
Purdue 32, Northwestern 14

Purdue 0 13 13 6 32
Northwestern 0 7 7 0 14
Second Quarter

PUR_FG Fineran 32, 13:34.

PUR_FG Fineran 25, 6:39.

PUR_Wright 53 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 1:45.

NW_Lang 4 pass from Marty (Kuhbander kick), :00.

Third Quarter

PUR_Wright 17 pass from O'Connell (pass failed), 12:31.

NW_Hull 1 run (Kuhbander kick), 5:29.

PUR_Wright 45 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 4:03.

Fourth Quarter

PUR_FG Fineran 22, 11:41.

PUR_FG Fineran 38, 3:24.

___

PUR NW
First downs 22 19
Total Net Yards 473 303
Rushes-yards 23-50 44-144
Passing 423 159
Punt Returns 1-9 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-30 3-44
Interceptions Ret. 1-15 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-39-0 18-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 4-22
Punts 1-38.0 2-41.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-74 4-44
Time of Possession 28:27 31:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Purdue, Horvath 10-40, Doerue 6-18, Downing 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Anthrop 3-(minus 2), O'Connell 2-(minus 7). Northwestern, Hull 25-96, Clair 5-36, Marty 13-10, Robinson 1-2.

PASSING_Purdue, O'Connell 29-39-0-423. Northwestern, Marty 10-14-0-93, Hilinski 8-11-1-66.

RECEIVING_Purdue, Bell 12-101, Wright 8-213, Anthrop 3-51, Durham 2-21, Thompson 2-14, Horvath 1-12, G.Miller 1-11. Northwestern, Hull 6-33, Robinson 5-53, Washington 3-54, Lang 2-6, Clair 1-9, Gordon 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Purdue, Fineran 37. Northwestern, Kuhbander 37.