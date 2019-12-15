Quinnipiac takes out Maine 81-61

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Rich Kelly scored 21 points and Kevin Marfo scored 14 with a career-high 15 rebounds and Quinnipiac beat Maine 81-61 on Sunday.

Jacob Rigoni scored 15 points and Aaron Falzon scored 13 for the Bobcats (4-4) which won their second straight. Quinnipiac made 25 of 50 shots with 15 made coming from beyond 3-point range.

Vilgot Larsson and Nedeljko Prijovic each scored 15 points, Andrew Fleming 13 and Sergio El Darwich 10 for Maine (3-8). The Black Bears now have lost five of their last six.

Fleming’s jump shot with 15:11 before halftime made it 6-5 in Maine’s favor and marked the Black Bears’ only lead. Quinnipiac outscored Maine 24-4 over the next 8½ minutes. Prijovic’s jumper with 16:35 left in the game brought Maine within 38-35 but it never got closer.

