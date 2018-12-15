Quisenberry leads Youngstown State past Binghamton 58-48

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 14 points and Youngstown State beat Binghamton 58-48 on Saturday.

Garrett Covington added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Penguins (4-8). Jelani Simmons had nine points and Naz Bohannon had eight points and led with 10 rebounds.

Covington drained a 3-pointer midway through the first half and the Penguins led the rest of the way, building to a 26-17 advantage at the break.

A Simmons' 3-pointer capped a 9-6 surge to start the second half, stretching the Penguins lead to 35-23. Binghamton cut it to 37-30 with 11:43 to play but Quisenberry replied with a 3 to put Youngstown State back into a double-figure lead, 40-30, and the Penguins cruised from there.

Youngstown State had a 43-30 rebounding edge over Binghamton.

Caleb Stewart scored 15 points with nine rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Bearcats (3-8).