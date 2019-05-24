RHP Ervin Santana agrees to minor league contract with Mets

FILE - In this April 9, 2019, file photo, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Santana has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets pending a successful physical. Santana became a free agent on April 29, three days after he was designated for release by the White Sox, who signed him for a $4.3 million salary this year. less FILE - In this April 9, 2019, file photo, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Santana has agreed to a minor ... more Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close RHP Ervin Santana agrees to minor league contract with Mets 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Ervin Santana has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets pending a successful physical and will report to the team's spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Santana became a free agent on April 29, three days after he was designated for release by the Chicago White Sox, who signed him for a $4.3 million salary this year.

A two-time All-Star, the 36-year-old right-hander was 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts. He has a 149-127 record in 15 major league seasons.

New York announced the deal Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports