SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame says its Foal Patrol project has been such a success it will keep it going for a second season.

The project is a collection of live web cameras with real-time streams of in-foal mares during their pregnancies. Launched last December, it was aimed at attracting new fans to thoroughbred racing by offering enthusiasts a rare look behind the scenes. So far, it's reached more than one million views and people from 37 countries have taken at least one peek.

The Hall of Fame will announce participating farms and mares for season No. 2 later in the summer.

Farms participating in the inaugural season include five in Kentucky, and one each in New York and Florida.