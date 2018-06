THE FIRST YEAR: Spring is blooming for the thoroughbred business in Stillwater with a filly by the stallion City Zip, a horse that raced at Saratoga, as she walks in the paddock of Song Hill Farm with her mother Lizzy Toon on a beautiful day April 7, 2011. Foals stay with their mothers for five to seven months before they are weaned. By the end of their first year, they learn to wear a saddle and carry a rider. (Skip Dickstein / Times Union) less