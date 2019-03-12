Raiders deal to stay in Oakland for 2019 set for vote Friday

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A lease agreement to keep the Raiders in Oakland for at least one more season is coming to a vote this week.

The Coliseum Authority scheduled a vote for Friday on a lease with the Raiders for 2019 with an option for 2020. The deal also must be approved by the Oakland City Council and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors but no hang-ups are expected after the Raiders and the Coliseum Authority worked out their last remaining issues this week.

The Raiders will pay $7.5 million in rent for 2019 and have a $10.5 million option for 2020 in case their new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas isn't ready by then.

