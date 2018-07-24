Rams put DL Easley, rookie LB Okoronkwo on PUP list, sign 4

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have placed defensive lineman Dominique Easley and rookie linebacker Obo Okoronkwo on the physically unable to perform list heading into training camp.

The Rams on Tuesday also signed four players: defensive end Ryan Davis and receivers Aaron Lacombe, Khadarel Lott and JoJo Natson.

Easley is still working toward a full recovery after tearing a ligament in his right knee early in training camp last season. Three of his four NFL seasons have ended early due to injuries, and he tore ligaments in both of his knees during college at Florida.

Okoronkwo should be back shortly from an offseason foot injury, coach Sean McVay said.

The Rams will hold their first practice of training camp Thursday at UC Irvine.

___

