Rangers 4, Astros 0

Houston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf 3 0 1 0 Choo dh 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 1 2 2 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 DShelds cf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Gallo cf-lf 1 1 0 0 White dh 4 0 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Pence lf-rf 3 1 1 1 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 1 1 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 29 4 5 4

Houston 000 000 000—0 Texas 100 200 01x—4

E_Andrus (1), A.Cabrera (1). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Houston 7, Texas 5. 2B_Correa (3), White (1), Guzman (2). HR_Mazara (2). SB_Choo (1), Andrus (1). CS_Springer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Cole L,0-2 6 4 3 3 3 9 James 2 1 1 1 1 4 Texas Minor W,1-1 7 5 0 0 2 7 Kelley H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:39. A_22,265 (49,115).