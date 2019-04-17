Rangers 5, Angels 0

Los Angeles Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Fltcher lf 3 0 0 0 Choo lf 4 1 1 0 Trout dh 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 Mazara rf 4 0 1 1 Pujols 1b 2 0 0 0 Pence dh 4 1 1 0 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 Gallo cf 3 2 2 2 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 1 1 2 Cozart 3b 3 0 0 0 Da.Sntn 2b 4 0 0 0 L Stlla 2b 3 0 0 0 Frsythe 1b 2 0 1 0 Bourjos cf 3 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 31 5 9 5

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 Texas 100 202 00x—5

DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 2. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 5. 2B_Choo (7), Mazara (2). HR_Gallo (6), A.Cabrera (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Barria L,1-1 5 6 4 4 2 3 Peters 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Buttrey 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Texas Minor W,2-1 9 3 0 0 2 7

Barria pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:31. A_17,704 (49,115).