Rangers 5, Angels 2

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi DShelds cf 5 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 0 1 0 Choo rf 4 0 1 0 Fltcher 2b 4 0 1 0 Rbinson rf 0 0 0 0 Trout cf 5 1 2 0 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Beltre dh 3 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 1 Profar 3b 3 1 1 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 1 2 3 Ward 3b 3 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 4 0 0 0 Jose.Fr 1b 4 0 1 1 Guzman 1b 4 1 2 2 Briceno c 4 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 36 2 8 2

Texas 040 000 010—5 Los Angeles 000 100 100—2

E_Profar (21). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Gallo (23), Ohtani (18), Ward (3). HR_Guzman (15). SB_Ohtani (9). S_Alberto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Minor W,12-7 6 6 1 1 2 3 Sadzeck H,3 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 Claudio H,13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Leclerc S,10-14 1 0 0 0 1 2 Los Angeles Barria L,10-9 3 3 4 4 4 2 Cole 4 0 0 0 0 3 Jerez 1 3 1 1 0 1 Tazawa 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Minor (Upton).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:10. A_32,891 (45,050).