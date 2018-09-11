https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Rangers-5-Angels-2-13219731.php
Rangers 5, Angels 2
|Texas
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|DShelds cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rbinson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Profar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Fr 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Briceno c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|Texas
|040
|000
|010—5
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|100—2
E_Profar (21). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Gallo (23), Ohtani (18), Ward (3). HR_Guzman (15). SB_Ohtani (9). S_Alberto (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Minor W,12-7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sadzeck H,3
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio H,13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leclerc S,10-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|Barria L,10-9
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Cole
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jerez
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tazawa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by Minor (Upton).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:10. A_32,891 (45,050).
