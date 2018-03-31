Rangers 5, Astros 1

Houston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf 4 0 1 0 DShelds cf 3 1 1 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 Gallo 1b 4 1 2 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 Andrus ss 4 0 2 1 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 2 1 1 Ma.Gnza 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 Choo dh 4 0 3 0 Gattis dh 4 1 1 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 1 Fisher lf 2 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 1 J.Davis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Rua lf 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 0 1 1 Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 31 5 10 5

Houston 000 010 000—1 Texas 010 200 20—5

E_Andrus (1), Odor (1), Bregman (1). DP_Houston 2, Texas 3. LOB_Houston 8, Texas 6. 2B_Gattis (1), Stassi (1), Gallo (1), Beltre (1), Choo (1). HR_Mazara (1). SF_R.Chirinos (1), Odor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Keuchel L,0-1 6 7 3 3 1 4 Smith 1 2 2 2 1 1 Rondon 1 1 0 0 0 1 Texas Fister W,1-0 5 4 1 1 3 3 Martin H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Claudio H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Jepsen 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kela 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:02. A_35,469 (49,115).