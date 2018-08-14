Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 1 Choo dh 3 0 1 0 Gldschm 1b 4 1 2 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Pollock cf 4 1 2 1 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 4 1 1 0 Sza Jr. rf 4 0 1 1 Profar 3b 0 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 Gallo rf 3 1 0 0 Dscalso dh 3 1 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 1 2 4 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 4 1 2 1 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 W.Clhun lf 2 0 1 0 Jay ph 1 0 0 0 Tocci pr-lf 1 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 0 0 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 31 5 8 5

Arizona 200 010 000—3 Texas 001 300 01x—5

LOB_Arizona 4, Texas 6. 2B_Pollock (16), Souza Jr. (10). HR_R.Chirinos (16), Guzman (13). SB_Goldschmidt (5). S_DeShields (10).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Greinke L,12-8 6 1-3 6 4 4 2 6 Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Ziegler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bradley 1 2 1 1 0 0 Texas Colon W,7-10 5 4 3 3 1 3 Butler H,1 2 0 0 0 0 0 Gearrin H,7 1 2 0 0 0 1 Leclerc S,2-6 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Bradley.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:51. A_18,204 (49,115).