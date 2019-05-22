https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Rangers-5-Mariners-3-13869663.php
Rangers 5, Mariners 3
|Seattle
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Haniger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pence dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Mazara rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Bruce rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gallo cf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|T.Bckhm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Long 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|Seattle
|000
|000
|201—3
|Texas
|010
|101
|02x—5
DP_Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 3, Texas 8. 2B_Mazara 2 (10), Gallo (11), Guzman (6), Mathis (2). HR_Narvaez (8), Gallo (15). SB_Mazara (1), Odor (4). SF_Bruce (2), A.Cabrera (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Milone L,0-1
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Adams
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Brennan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elias
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sadzeck
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|Lynn W,6-3
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11
|Leclerc H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelley S,3-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
WP_Lynn, Sadzeck.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:56. A_19,157 (49,115).
View Comments