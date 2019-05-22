Rangers 5, Mariners 3

Seattle Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Haniger cf 4 0 0 0 Frsythe ss 4 0 0 0 Do.Sntn lf 4 0 0 0 W.Clhun lf 2 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 3 1 0 0 Da.Sntn cf 1 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 4 1 1 0 Pence dh 4 1 1 0 Narvaez c 4 1 3 2 Mazara rf 4 2 3 1 Bruce rf 3 0 0 1 Gallo cf-lf 3 2 2 2 T.Bckhm 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 1 J.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Long 2b 3 0 1 0 Guzman 1b 4 0 1 1 Mathis c 3 0 1 0 Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 31 5 8 5

Seattle 000 000 201—3 Texas 010 101 02x—5

DP_Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 3, Texas 8. 2B_Mazara 2 (10), Gallo (11), Guzman (6), Mathis (2). HR_Narvaez (8), Gallo (15). SB_Mazara (1), Odor (4). SF_Bruce (2), A.Cabrera (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Milone L,0-1 5 3 2 2 1 6 Adams 1 2 1 1 1 1 Brennan 1 1 0 0 1 0 Elias 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Sadzeck 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Texas Lynn W,6-3 7 5 2 2 1 11 Leclerc H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kelley S,3-4 1 1 1 1 0 0

WP_Lynn, Sadzeck.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:56. A_19,157 (49,115).