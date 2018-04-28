Rangers 7, Blue Jays 4

Texas Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi DShelds cf 4 2 1 0 Grndrsn lf 3 0 1 0 Choo dh 5 0 3 3 Pearce ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Knr-Flf 2b 5 0 1 0 T.Hrnnd rf 4 1 1 0 Mazara rf 5 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Gallo 1b 3 1 0 0 Solarte 3b 4 0 0 1 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 2 2 2 Profar ss 3 1 1 2 Grrl Jr 2b 4 1 1 1 R.Chrns c 4 2 2 2 Morales dh 3 0 0 0 Rua lf 4 1 1 0 Maile c 4 0 1 0 A.Diaz ss 3 0 1 0 Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 34 4 7 4

Texas 030 201 001—7 Toronto 000 011 101—4

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Texas 7, Toronto 4. 2B_DeShields (1), Choo (7), Granderson (4). 3B_Rua (1), T.Hernandez (2). HR_Profar (1), R.Chirinos 2 (5), Pillar 2 (3), Gurriel Jr. (1). SB_DeShields (3), Rua (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Colon W,1-0 7 6 3 3 0 2 Diekman H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jepsen 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Kela S,6-6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto Garcia L,2-2 5 5 5 5 4 5 Oh 1 1 1 1 0 2 Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 0 Axford 1 0 0 0 1 3 Osuna 1 3 1 1 0 2

WP_Garcia 3.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:00. A_39,176 (53,506).