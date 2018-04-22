Rangers 7, Mariners 4

Seattle Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Segura ss 5 2 2 1 DShelds cf 4 0 0 0 Haniger cf 5 1 3 3 Choo dh 4 0 1 1 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 Cruz dh 5 0 2 0 Beltre 3b 3 3 2 0 K.Sager 3b 4 0 0 0 Gallo 1b 2 2 1 2 I.Szuki rf 3 0 2 0 Profar ss 3 0 1 1 Freitas c-1b 4 0 0 0 Knr-Flf 2b 4 0 1 2 D.Grdon ph 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez lf 3 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 3 0 0 0 Rbinson lf 1 0 0 0 Zunino ph-c 1 0 0 0 Centeno c 4 1 1 0 Gamel lf 4 1 1 0 Totals 39 4 11 4 Totals 32 7 8 7

Seattle 000 020 200—4 Texas 010 310 02x—7

E_Diekman (1). LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 5. 2B_Haniger 2 (4), Cruz (3), Beltre 2 (7), Centeno (1). 3B_Gamel (1). HR_Haniger (7), Mazara (3), Gallo (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Ramirez L,0-1 4 2-3 5 5 5 1 1 Pazos 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Vincent 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 Texas Perez W,2-2 6 7 2 2 1 4 Bush H,3 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Diekman H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Jepsen H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kela S,3-3 1 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Perez (Seager), by Pazos (Gallo).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:55. A_33,661 (49,115).