Rangers-Bruins Sums

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 2—3 Boston 1 1 4—6

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 34 (Bergeron, Marchand), 2:48 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 29 (Buchnevich, Strome), 16:29 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Buchnevich (too many men on the ice), 2:29; Chara, BOS, (delay of game), 14:51.

Second Period_3, Boston, Pastrnak 35 (Krejci, Krug), 9:15. Penalties_Strome, NYR, (tripping), 1:46; Pastrnak, BOS, (hooking), 13:12; McAvoy, BOS, (hooking), 15:58; Andersson, NYR, served by Buchnevich, (roughing), 18:29; Andersson, NYR, (roughing), 18:29; Bergeron, BOS, (roughing), 18:29.

Third Period_4, Boston, DeBrusk 24 (Krejci, Pastrnak), 3:19. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 16 (Howden, Skjei), 5:43. 6, Boston, Pastrnak 36 (Krug, Marchand), 12:52 (pp). 7, Boston, Bergeron 32 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 16:23 (pp). 8, Boston, McAvoy 7 (Chara, Coyle), 17:12 (pp). 9, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 30 (Namestnikov, DeAngelo), 19:56 (pp). Penalties_Strome, NYR, (holding), 12:38; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Lettieri (too many men on the ice), 15:03; Smith, NYR, (high sticking), 15:34; Andersson, NYR, (roughing), 18:10; Backes, BOS, (roughing), 18:10; Backes, BOS, served by Johansson, (roughing), 18:10.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 10-6-7_23. Boston 13-9-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 4; Boston 4 of 6.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 18-21-10 (32 shots-26 saves). Boston, Halak 21-10-4 (23-20).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:39.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Bryan Pancich.