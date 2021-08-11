Rangers rally twice over Mariners, snap 14-game road skid CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press Aug. 11, 2021 Updated: Aug. 11, 2021 2:02 a.m.
1 of9 Texas Rangers' DJ Peters drives watches his RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger hits a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Texas Rangers second baseman Andy Ibanez, right, throws to first base after forcing out Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford (3) at second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Seattle. Mitch Haniger was out at first on the double play. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim scores as Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy drops the ball after the tag during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager heads home on a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SEATTLE (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez each hit RBI singles in the 10th inning, and the Texas Rangers snapped a 14-game road losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
The Rangers rallied twice to snap their six-game losing streak, taking a 3-2 lead in the ninth on rookie Adolis García’s 25th home run before a near-disastrous ninth by reliever Spencer Patton.