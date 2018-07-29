Ransom the Moon wins Bing Crosby, Prat earns 4th win in race

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Ransom the Moon rallied on the far outside to win the $300,000 Bing Crosby Stakes by 2 3/4 lengths for the second straight year at Del Mar on Saturday, while jockey Flavien Prat tied a record with his fourth consecutive win in the Grade 1 race.

Ransom the Moon ran six furlongs in 1:10.08 and paid $11.60, $5 and $3.80 at 9-2 odds.

The victory gave the 6-year-old horse an automatic berth in the Breeders' Cup Sprint in November.

Prat tied Hall of Fame jockeys Bill Shoemaker and Chris McCarron by winning the same stakes four straight years at Del Mar. Shoemaker did it from 1971-74 in the Del Mar Futurity while McCarron did it three times in three different stakes.

Roy H, last year's champion sprinter, returned $3 and $2.60 as the 6-5 favorite. Touching Rainbows was another half-length back in third and paid $5.80 to show.

Phil d'Amato trained the winner and third-place finisher.