Rawlings tosses 6 TDs, Yale eases by Princeton 51-14

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Kurt Rawlings threw for six touchdowns to set a Yale program record and the Bulldogs cruised past Princeton 51-14 on Saturday.

It tied the largest margin of victory over Princeton in 142 meetings.

Rawlings was 22-of-34 passing for 338 yards with three TDs to Reed Klubnik and two for Jp Shohfi. Klubnik made seven catches for 107 yards and Shohfi eight grabs for 141 yards. Rawlings set a career high with his fifth TD pass, going to Patrick Conte.

Zane Dudek carried 11 times for 68 yards for Yale (8-1, 5-1 Ivy League). Alan Lamar added a rushing score. Yale has started a season 8-1 three times in the past six years under coach Tony Reno.

Kevin Davidson was intercepted once for Princeton (7-2, 4-2), which is ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches’ poll. He had 164 yards on 18-of-33 passing. Collin Eaddy and Zachary Keller each rushed for TDs.