Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) — Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their fourth victory in a row, beating the Miami Marlins 3-1 Wednesday night to complete a two-game sweep.

Ray (5-3) struck out six to increase his season total to 103 in 79 2/3 innings. Jordan Romano pitched around a leadoff double in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances and second in two nights.

Bo Bichette had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Blue Jays, who improved to 13-2 in interleague play, including 4-0 against Miami.

Starling Marte hit his sixth homer in the sixth for the Marlins. They've been outscored 7-2 in their past three games, all losses.

Trevor Rogers (7-4) went five innings and gave up three runs, the most he has allowed since May 2, raising his ERA to 2.08. The left-hander struck out six and became the first Marlins rookie to fan 100 batters in his first 15 games of a season.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the first. Teoscar Hernández hit an RBI double, and George Springer's grounder brought home another run.

Bichette singled home a run in the fifth to make it 3-0.

REVERSALS

First base umpire Ryan Wills had two calls overturned by replay in the first inning. Each time he ruled the batter beat out a grounder to the first baseman, with the pitcher late covering the base. Each time, replay determined the batter was out.

Wills also had a safe call reversed in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Steven Matz (COVID-related) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: They begin a 10-game, 11-day homestand in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday, when LHP Anthony Kay (0-2, 6.43) is scheduled to start against Baltimore.

Marlins: They begin a four-game series Thursday at home against Washington, with RHP Cody Poteet (2-2, 3.90) scheduled to start.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine