Rays 4, Athletics 3

Tampa Bay Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Mller 1b 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Cron dh 4 1 2 1 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 1 Lowrie dh 4 0 2 1 W.Ramos c 4 1 1 1 Canha cf 4 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 3 0 Pinder lf-2b 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 Dan.Rbr ss 3 1 2 1 Pscotty rf 3 1 1 0 Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 1 0 0 0 Field lf 3 0 0 0 Joyce ph-lf 2 0 0 1 Maxwell c 4 1 0 1 Totals 33 4 10 4 Totals 34 3 5 3

Tampa Bay 003 000 001—4 Oakland 001 000 002—3

E_Barreto (1), B.Miller (2), Dan.Robertson (4), Gomez (1). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Lowrie (14), Piscotty (11). HR_Cron (12), Wendle (2), W.Ramos (7), Dan.Robertson (6). CS_M.Duffy (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Snell W,7-3 5 2-3 2 1 0 2 7 Venters H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Schultz H,1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Roe H,12 1 1 0 0 1 2 Romo S,1-4 1 2 2 2 0 0 Oakland Gossett L,0-3 5 8 3 3 2 3 Pagan 2 0 0 0 0 4 Dull 2 2 1 1 0 2

WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:55. A_7,521 (46,765).