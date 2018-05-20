https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Rays-5-Angels-3-12928841.php
Rays 5, Angels 3
Published 12:29 am, Sunday, May 20, 2018
|Tampa Bay
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dan.Rbr ss
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Cozart 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rfsnydr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Marte 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Field rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Young ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Tampa Bay
|040
|000
|100—5
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|012—3
E_J.Anderson (1), J.Marte (2), Dan.Robertson (3). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Trout (9), Kinsler (6). HR_Dan.Robertson (5), Trout (14). SB_Kinsler (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Yarbrough W,4-2
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Roe
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Colome S,10-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Heaney L,2-3
|6
|3
|4
|0
|5
|7
|Ramirez
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Anderson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
WP_Heaney.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:00. A_37,232 (45,050).
