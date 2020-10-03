Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson, the intimidating ace of the St. Louis Cardinals who died Friday in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 84.

__

“Dave Johnson would sometimes run in from 2nd base and say give them the Bob Gibson! I’d say, there is only 1 Bob Gibson. Wasn’t that the truth. Talented, competitive, a warrior on the hill! So glad I got to know him.” — Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer.

___

“Nobody like him. Authentic power and greatness.” — Five-time All-Star and perfect game pitcher David Cone.

___

“Bob Gibson - the ultimate competitor and my favorite pitcher of all time. I wish I had the chance to meet you and talk baseball for a little bit.” — Chicago White Sox star Lucas Giolito, who threw a no-hitter this year.

___

“When it rains, it pours. We knew he wasn’t in great shape the last couple days and somewhat recently, but it’s another big loss. It’s hard to swallow. It’s a big loss for our organization. He stood up for himself, he stood up for his teammates. He was an elite athlete. I think he would have enjoyed playing on this team. We’re going to miss him.” — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. Gibson died less than a month after the death of his longtime St. Louis teammate, Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock.

___

“I started my love affair with Cardinals baseball listening to Harry Caray call Bob Gibson’s pitching. I was a young girl, living in a small town, sitting w/my Great Uncle as he taught me the game while we listened on his burgundy transistor radio. Thank you Mr. Gibson.” — Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri.

___

“He was so good baseball had to change the rules.” — 14-time All-Star slugger Alex Rodriguez.

___

“As much as I wanted be, tried to be like Bob Gibson, there was only one Bob Gibson!” — Four-time 20-game winner Dave Stewart.

___

“We will miss you dearly. A standard setter on the mound your entire career and one of the most feared competitors to ever play the game of baseball! I totally enjoyed my conversations with you in Cooperstown.” — Two-time AL MVP Frank Thomas.

___

“The city of St. Louis and myself are hurting tonight. The great Bob Gibson has passed away.” — Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, who was born and raised in the St. Louis area.

___

