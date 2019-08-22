Receiver Dontrelle Inman returns to Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Dontrelle Inman is returning to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers announced Thursday that they signed the wide receiver. Inman played 41 games for the team from 2014 to '17. He was traded to Chicago in 2017 and played for Indianapolis last season. He was in New England's training camp before being released Aug. 18.

Inman's best season was with the Chargers in 2016, when he had 58 receptions for 810 yards and four touchdowns.

He has caught 158 passes for 2,101 yards and 11 touchdowns in five seasons.

___

