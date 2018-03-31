https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-1-Rays-0-12795334.php
Red Sox 1, Rays 0
Published 10:15 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018
|Boston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Rmirz 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gomez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|B.Mller 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hchvrra ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dan.Rbr 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Span ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rfsnydr lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|100—1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Bogaerts 2 (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Price W,1-0
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Barnes H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kimbrel S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tampa Bay
|Snell
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Roe L,0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Alvarado
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Andriese
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Roe pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, null; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:46. A_19,203 (42,735).
