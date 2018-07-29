https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-10-Twins-4-13113872.php
Red Sox 10, Twins 4
|Minnesota
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mauer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Mrtin dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mreland 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Mrrison dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grssman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holt pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Nunez 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cave cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Leon c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|10
|Minnesota
|013
|000
|000—
|4
|Boston
|100
|311
|04x—10
E_E.Nunez (5). DP_Boston 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Boston 10. 2B_Betts 2 (27), Devers (21), E.Nunez (17), Leon (8). 3B_J.Polanco (2), E.Nunez (1), Bradley Jr. (2). HR_Morrison (13), J.Martinez (32). SB_B.Dozier (8), Betts (20), Benintendi (18).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi L,4-7
|5
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Moya
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Magill
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Rogers
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Boston
|Porcello W,13-4
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Hembree H,15
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thornburg H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Magill pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
WP_Moya.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Joe West.
T_3:28. A_36,798 (37,731).
