Red Sox 15, Royals 4
|Boston
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|6
|2
|4
|1
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|4
|2
|2
|Bnfacio rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|A.Almnt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mstakas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mreland 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|S.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|2
|1
|3
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Duda dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Escbr cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|6
|1
|0
|1
|Totals
|40
|15
|16
|15
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|Boston
|000
|040
|317—15
|Kansas City
|012
|010
|000—
|4
E_Devers (18). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Boston 12, Kansas City 9. 2B_Betts 2 (23), Benintendi (21), J.Martinez (21), Bogaerts (24), Bonifacio (3), A.Escobar (11). HR_Benintendi (14), Duda (7). SB_Betts (16), Holt (4), C.Vazquez (2). SF_Moreland (2), S.Perez (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Price
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|9
|Hembree W,4-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes H,18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Workman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Keller
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|5
|2
|Hill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adam L,0-2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Romero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|McCarthy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Maurer
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Butera
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
Adam pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Price (Moustakas), by Price (Perez), by Price (Duda). WP_Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_4:03. A_30,347 (37,903).
