Red Sox 2, Orioles 0, 12 innings,

Boston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 5 0 1 0 Rickard rf 3 0 0 0 Leon c 1 0 0 0 Alvarez ph 1 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 2 0 Gentry rf 0 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0 A.Jones cf 5 0 2 0 Mreland 1b 5 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 6 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 2 0 Vlencia 3b 5 0 1 0 Devers 3b 5 1 1 0 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 Nunez 2b 4 0 0 0 Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 5 0 0 0 Holt ph-rf 1 0 0 1 Sisco c 4 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 0 1 J.Ptrsn ss 4 0 1 0 Totals 39 2 6 2 Totals 41 0 5 0

Boston 000 000 000 002—2 Baltimore 000 000 000 000—0

DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 8, Baltimore 13. 2B_Devers (14), Valencia (6). SB_Benintendi (11), Gentry (10), J.Peterson (7). SF_Holt (2), Bradley Jr. (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Wright 6 2-3 4 0 0 3 5 Kelly 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Workman 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Hembree W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Kimbrel S,21-23 1 0 0 0 1 3 Baltimore Bundy 8 3 0 0 2 7 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 2 Brach 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Givens L,0-3 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1

HBP_by Wright (Sisco), by Givens (Nunez). WP_Brach.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:45. A_15,934 (45,971).