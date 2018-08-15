https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-2-Phillies-1-13156669.php
Red Sox 2, Phillies 1
|Boston
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Leon c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Prcello p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Holt ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Quinn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bour ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|Boston
|001
|000
|010—2
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000—1
E_Franco (11). DP_Boston 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Betts (35), Porcello (2). HR_Leon (5), Holt (3), Hoskins (23). SB_Betts (24), Kingery (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Porcello W,15-5
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Hembree H,17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel S,36-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Neshek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hunter L,3-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Arano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ben May; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:40. A_33,081 (43,647).
View Comments