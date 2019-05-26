Red Sox 4, Astros 1

Boston Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 1 A.Diaz 2b 1 1 1 0 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 White 1b 2 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 Kemp ph-2b 0 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Chavis 2b 3 0 0 0 Brntley dh 4 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 1 Pearce 1b 4 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b-2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 1 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 E.Nunez ss 4 1 2 1 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 0 0 0 Fisher lf 3 0 1 0 Totals 34 4 7 3 Totals 30 1 4 1

Boston 001 110 001—4 Houston 100 000 000—1

E_Bregman (5), Gurriel (2). LOB_Boston 6, Houston 5. 2B_E.Nunez (3), Bregman (7). HR_Devers (7). SB_Benintendi (6), Betts (6), Devers (7). SF_Benintendi (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Rodriguez W,5-3 6 4 1 1 1 5 Workman H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2 Barnes H,8 1 0 0 0 1 2 Walden S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Houston Verlander L,8-2 7 6 3 3 0 6 James 1 1 0 0 1 2 Valdez 1 0 1 0 1 0

HBP_by Rodriguez (Marisnick). WP_Verlander 2.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:06. A_41,502 (41,168).