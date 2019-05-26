https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-4-Astros-1-13898064.php
Red Sox 4, Astros 1
|Boston
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|A.Diaz 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kemp ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pearce 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b-2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Boston
|001
|110
|001—4
|Houston
|100
|000
|000—1
E_Bregman (5), Gurriel (2). LOB_Boston 6, Houston 5. 2B_E.Nunez (3), Bregman (7). HR_Devers (7). SB_Benintendi (6), Betts (6), Devers (7). SF_Benintendi (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Rodriguez W,5-3
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Workman H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Walden S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Verlander L,8-2
|7
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|James
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Valdez
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by Rodriguez (Marisnick). WP_Verlander 2.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:06. A_41,502 (41,168).
