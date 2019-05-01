https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-5-Athletics-1-13808963.php
Red Sox 5, Athletics 1
|Oakland
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Morales 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Pinder 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Leon c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|Oakland
|000
|000
|001—1
|Boston
|110
|210
|00x—5
E_Laureano (2). LOB_Oakland 5, Boston 6. 2B_Hundley (1), Devers (8). HR_Grossman (3), Betts (6), Moreland (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Brooks L,2-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|Hendriks
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Buchter
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|Porcello W,2-3
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Thornburg
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:34. A_31,754 (37,731).
