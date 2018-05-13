https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-5-Blue-Jays-3-12911130.php
Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 3
Published 5:08 pm, Sunday, May 13, 2018
|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|T.Hrnnd rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Mreland 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Solarte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Morales dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alford lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grndrsn ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|Boston
|201
|010
|010—5
|Toronto
|000
|030
|000—3
DP_Boston 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 6, Toronto 10. 2B_Holt (7), Donaldson (6), Smoak (9), R.Martin (4). HR_J.Martinez (10). SB_Betts 2 (7), Benintendi (7), Bradley Jr. (3). CS_Holt (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Pomeranz
|4
|5
|3
|3
|5
|6
|Velazquez W,5-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes H,9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly S,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Biagini L,0-2
|4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Axford
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gaviglio
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Clippard
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Pomeranz pitched to 4 batters in the 5th
WP_Pomeranz.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:42. A_37,888 (53,506).
View Comments