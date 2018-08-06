https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-5-Yankees-4-10-innings-13134015.php
Red Sox 5, Yankees 4, 10 innings,
|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Betts cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|6
|0
|3
|1
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Brdly J pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Voit 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bird 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|E.Nunez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Holt 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rbnsn rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Leon c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Renda pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|6
|3
|Totals
|40
|5
|10
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|400
|0—4
|Boston
|000
|010
|003
|1—5
E_Bogaerts (6), Andujar 2 (10). LOB_New York 10, Boston 13. 2B_Benintendi (30). HR_Betts (26). CS_Bogaerts (2). SF_G.Torres (3). S_S.Robinson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tanaka
|4
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Robertson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Betances H,17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chapman BS,2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Holder L,1-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Boston
|Price
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Hembree BS,2
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Brasier
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thornburg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Barnes W,4-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Price pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Price (Gregorius), by Betances (Martinez). WP_Hembree, Holder.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, null.
T_4:39. A_37,830 (37,731).
View Comments