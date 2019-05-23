Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5, 13 innings,

Boston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Bnntndi lf 5 0 1 0 Sogard 2b 6 0 0 0 Betts rf 3 2 1 1 Grrr Jr 3b 6 1 2 1 Mreland 1b 5 0 1 2 Smoak 1b 5 1 2 1 Bgaerts ss 6 0 3 1 R.Urena pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Devers 3b 6 1 1 1 Tellez dh 5 1 2 1 Chavis 2b 5 1 1 1 Grichuk rf-cf 6 0 1 0 C.Vazqz dh 6 0 1 0 Galvis ss 6 1 1 0 Brdly J cf 5 2 1 0 Drury lf-rf 6 1 2 0 Leon c 5 0 0 0 Jo.Dvis cf 2 0 0 0 McKnney ph-rf-1b 3 0 0 0 Maile c 2 0 0 1 D.Jnsen ph-c 2 0 1 1 Totals 46 6 10 6 Totals 50 5 11 5

Boston 002 000 110 001 1—6 Toronto 000 100 111 001 0—5

DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Bradley Jr. (5), Smoak (6), Drury 2 (10). HR_Betts (8), Devers (6), Chavis (10), Guerrero Jr. (5), Smoak (7), Tellez (9). SB_Betts (5). CS_Bogaerts (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Porcello 6 3 1 1 0 4 Workman H,9 1 2 1 1 2 1 Barnes H,7 1 1 1 1 0 1 Walden BS,1 2 4 1 1 1 3 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hembree W,1-0 BS,1 2 1 1 1 0 3 Toronto Sanchez 6 4 2 2 2 5 Hudson 1 1 1 1 2 1 Law 2 1 1 1 0 2 Giles 1 1 0 0 0 1 Biagini 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Cordero L,0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Sanchez (Bradley Jr.), by Sanchez (Chavis). WP_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_4:30. A_18,285 (53,506).