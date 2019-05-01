Oakland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 2
Grssman lf 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 2 0 0 1
M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 0 Mrtinez dh 4 0 0 0
K.Davis dh 4 2 2 1 Devers 3b 4 2 2 0
Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 3 1 1 0
Morales 1b 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 1 2
Pinder 2b 4 0 2 1 C.Vazqz c 3 1 1 1
Lureano cf 4 0 1 1 Brdly J cf 2 1 1 0
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 Lin ss 4 1 2 1
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 29 7 9 7
Oakland 010 000 002—3
Boston 010 113 01x—7

LOB_Oakland 5, Boston 7. 2B_M.Chapman (8), K.Davis (3), Pinder (7), Lin (2). HR_Moreland (9), C.Vazquez (5). SB_Benintendi (3). SF_Betts (2), Moreland (2). S_Benintendi (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Fiers L,2-3 5 5 3 3 1 3
Wendelken 2-3 3 3 3 2 0
Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 2
Dull 1 1 1 1 0 0
Boston
Velazquez 2 2 1 1 0 3
Walden W,4-0 3 1 0 0 0 3
Workman H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brewer 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1
Thornburg 1 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Velazquez (Piscotty), by Fiers (Betts), by Dull (Bradley Jr.). WP_Dull.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:54. A_33,708 (37,731).