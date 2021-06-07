Red Sox beat sloppy Marlins 5-3 for 5th straight win KEN POWTAK, Associated Press June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 9:07 p.m.
1 of8 Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo, left, reacts beside Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. after hitting a two-run single during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Boston Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura reacts after striking out Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar with the bases loaded to retire the side during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Miami Marlins' Starling Marte (6) celebrates his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Boston Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura reacts after striking out Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar with the bases loaded to retire the side during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, tags out Boston Red Sox's Marwin Gonzalez who was trying to advance to second base after hitting a line drive during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BOSTON (AP) — Christian Arroyo hit a two-run single in Boston’s three-run fourth inning, and the Red Sox took advantage of Miami’s shoddy play Monday to hold off the Marlins 5-3 for their fifth straight victory.
Alex Verdugo added an RBI double and two hits for the Red Sox, who were coming off their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium since June 2011.