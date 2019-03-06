Red Sox pitcher Wright suspended 80 games for HGH

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for Human Growth Hormone.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Wednesday, the latest in a series of setbacks for the 34-year-old knuckleball pitcher.

Wright accepted a 15-game suspension in spring training last year under the league's domestic violence policy.

The commissioner's office says he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2).

The only other player to test positive for growth hormone under the big league program was Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Josh Ravin in 2016.

MLB and the players' association agreed to blood testing for HGH before the 2013 season.

