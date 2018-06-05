Red Sox place LHP Drew Pomeranz on DL

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox placed left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with tendinitis in his left biceps.

Pomeranz (1-3) has failed to pitch longer than four innings in three of his past four starts and has an ERA of 8.61 over eight starts this season. He last pitched Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits in five innings in a game at Houston.

"Coming out of the Houston start, it was kind of hard for him to like bounce back so we decided to put him on the DL," Boston manager Alex Cora said before Tuesday's home game against the Detroit Tigers.

The move was retroactive to Saturday. The Red Sox recalled right-handed pitcher Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill Pomeranz's roster spot.