Red Sox reliever Hembree placed on IL with elbow strain

BALTIMORE (AP) — Boston Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right elbow.

Hembree is 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA and one save in 31 appearances. He is working on a streak of nine straight games without allowing a run.

The right-hander last pitched Monday, retiring all four batters he faced in a loss to Texas.

Boston recalled rookie left-hander Josh Taylor to fill the void in the bullpen. Taylor has a 10.80 ERA in five games with Boston this season.

