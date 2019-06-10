Red Sox send their best wishes to ex-slugger David Ortiz

Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, right, addresses the media during a news conference updating the status of former Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, June 10, 2019. Ortiz was shot at a bar Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic. Team assistant general manager Eddie Romero, left, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, center rear, look on. less Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, right, addresses the media during a news conference updating the status of former Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, June 10, 2019. ... more Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Red Sox send their best wishes to ex-slugger David Ortiz 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox are sending their best wishes to former teammate David Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night.

Red Sox officials say they are doing everything they can to support the slugger. He was expected to take a medical flight to Boston some time on Monday.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy says he loves Ortiz and knows the city will rally around him. Special assistant Jason Varitek, who played with Ortiz for almost a decade, said he didn't get much sleep on Sunday night while trying to get updates.

Manager Alex Cora said Ortiz was a great player, and he remains an even better person.

The team was expected to honor the All-Star and World Series MVP before Monday night's game against the Texas Rangers.

