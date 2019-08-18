Red-hot Devers helps Red Sox rally past Orioles, 13-7

BOSTON (AP) — Standing in the middle of Boston's clubhouse answering questions, a baby-faced Rafael Devers found himself immersed in Red Sox history.

Devers went 4 for 5 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs to reach 101 this season, and Boston rallied from an early six-run deficit for a 13-7 victory Sunday that completed a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

The 22-year-old Devers joined Hall of Famers Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr and Jim Rice as the only Red Sox players to have a 100-RBI season before turning 23. He also has already scored 100 runs this year, matching Williams (1939 and '40) as the only two to post those totals before their 23rd birthday.

"The kid just keeps working. He's not taking anything for granted," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "Every day he shows, sticks to his routine, he studies and goes out there and performs the way he's doing. It's fun to watch."

J.D. Martinez added three hits and two RBIs, and Sam Travis hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who won their fifth straight as they try to climb out of a deep hole for the second AL wild card. Boston trails Tampa Bay by 6½ games.

In his last eight games, Devers is 20 for 37 with 12 extra-base hits and 14 RBIs.

"Obviously, it feels good to be a part of that group, but overall I'm just trying to help the team win," he said through a translator. "That's what I'm more focused on."

Renato Núñez had a three-run homer and four RBIs, and Trey Mancini hit a two-run single for last-place Baltimore, which dropped its seventh in a row.

Trailing 6-3 in the sixth inning, the Red Sox completed their comeback and took the lead with six runs. Christian Vázquez drove in the first with an RBI double. Pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland followed with a shallow fly against Paul Fry (1-5) that dropped in behind shortstop between three players with a shifted infield.

Travis scored easily from third and Vázquez raced home when shortstop Jonathan Villar threw wildly to the plate. Devers followed with a go-ahead double off the Green Monster before Xander Bogaerts and Martinez each had a run-scoring infield hit. The second came when reliever Shawn Armstrong was late covering first.

"Should've been out of there with a two-run lead and unfortunately it steamrolled on us," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said.

Marcus Walden (8-2), the fourth of six relievers, got the win by working a scoreless inning.

Held to one run over the first two games of the series, the Orioles jumped ahead when Núñez's drive left Fenway Park over the Monster. Mancini's single made it 5-0 and Hanser Alberto added an RBI double.

Boston chipped away with two in the third before Travis homered into the center field batter's eye an inning later.

LACKING COMMAND

Making his first start since April 17, Boston's Nathan Eovaldi was roughed up for five runs in two innings.

He didn't look sharp from the beginning, giving up a double to Villar on his third pitch before walking Mancini. Overall, the right-hander walked three and threw two wild pitches.

The 29-year-old Eovaldi was sidelined for nearly three months and made 11 relief appearances after surgery to remove a loose body from his right elbow in April.

"I felt fine physically," he said. "I was just all over the place. I wasn't able to execute my pitches when I needed to."

HOPE YOU DIDN'T MAKE PLANS

Boston's half of the sixth lasted 39 minutes, with the Red Sox getting six hits and three walks before it finally ended when Travis struck out with the bases loaded.

They followed with another four runs in the seventh, with Devers' two-run homer the key hit.

WASTED EFFORT

Baltimore starter Ty Blach left with a 6-3 lead and two on in the sixth.

"You control the things that you can control as a pitcher and go out there and try to execute as many pitches as you can," he said. "That's how you have to evaluate it."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: C Chance Sisco was shaken up after Travis collided with him, scoring a run. Sisco stayed in, but later in the inning was hit by a foul ball in the midsection and had to come out.

Red Sox: Cora said LHP Chris Sale will see Dr. James Andrews in Florida on Monday. Sale was put on the 10-day injured list Saturday after an MRI showed inflammation in his pitching elbow. The lefty hasn't spoken to reporters since going on the IL. "He just wants to be straight up and have all the information when he talks to you guys," Cora said. ... LHP David Price (left wrist cyst) played catch in the outfield after throwing a bullpen Saturday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP John Means (8-8, 3.76 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against Kansas City at Camden Yards on Monday night. RHP Jorge Lopez (1-7, 6.51) goes for the Royals.

Red Sox: Begin a two-game interleague series versus Philadelphia at Fenway Park on Tuesday. Cora hadn't announced a starter yet.

